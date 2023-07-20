Open Menu

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Suspends Arrest Warrants Of Fawad Chaudhry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 10:19 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends arrest warrants of Fawad Chaudhry

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday suspended the arrest warrants against former minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and sought record regarding proceeding about alleged contempt of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday suspended the arrest warrants against former minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and sought record regarding proceeding about alleged contempt of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri issued the written order against the arrest warrants of Fawad Chaudhry by the ECP. The order noted that the bailable arrest warrants against Fawad Chaudhry were issued on June 21, while non-bailable arrest warrants were issued on July 6, for not appearing.

It said that the lawyer had told that his client had not skipped attendance deliberately as he had to appear in court on said dates. The court suspended the arrest warrants and sought record from ECP.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan June July Islamabad High Court From Court Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali inquir ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali inquires after health of Bara blast ..

6 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices on Imran Khan's appeal in tosha ..

IHC serves notices on Imran Khan's appeal in toshakhana case

6 minutes ago
 US Claims Russia May Attack Civilian Ships to Hide ..

US Claims Russia May Attack Civilian Ships to Hide Its Own Destructive Actions - ..

3 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court summons PTI chief on Monday in l ..

The Supreme Court summons PTI chief on Monday in lawyer's murder case

3 minutes ago
 JIT summons Imran Khan on July 21

JIT summons Imran Khan on July 21

3 minutes ago
 Eight govt. bills introduced in National Assembly

Eight govt. bills introduced in National Assembly

3 minutes ago
UNFPA, ILO strengthen collaboration for inclusive ..

UNFPA, ILO strengthen collaboration for inclusive sustainable development

9 minutes ago
 Election Commission fully prepared for early or on ..

Election Commission fully prepared for early or on-time general elections: Secre ..

9 minutes ago
 EU Strongly Condemns Attack Against Swedish Embass ..

EU Strongly Condemns Attack Against Swedish Embassy in Baghdad

10 minutes ago
 US Army Chief Says Several Thousands More American ..

US Army Chief Says Several Thousands More Americans Will Be Recruited in 2023

10 minutes ago
 District Police Larkana chalk out Muharram securit ..

District Police Larkana chalk out Muharram security plan

10 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vows to boost IT exp ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vows to boost IT exports to $25b; assures all-out ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan