The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends arrest warrants of Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday suspended the arrest warrants against former minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and sought record regarding proceeding about alleged contempt of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri issued the written order against the arrest warrants of Fawad Chaudhry by the ECP. The order noted that the bailable arrest warrants against Fawad Chaudhry were issued on June 21, while non-bailable arrest warrants were issued on July 6, for not appearing.

It said that the lawyer had told that his client had not skipped attendance deliberately as he had to appear in court on said dates. The court suspended the arrest warrants and sought record from ECP.