The Islamabad High Court (IHC) To Hear Plea Against PTI Protest

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 10:11 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) to hear plea against PTI protest

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would hear contempt of court petition on January 16, against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s protest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would hear contempt of court petition on January 16, against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s protest.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq would hear the petition filed by traders association.

Secretary Interior, Chief Commissioner and IGP have already submitted the comments against the petition.

The registrar office has issued the cause list regarding fixing of the case.

It may be mentioned here that the petition has stated that the PTI has made protest in capital against the direction of IHC.

The high court had directed the city administration to also ensure the rights of citizens and business community.

