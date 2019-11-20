UrduPoint.com
The Islamabad High Court (IHC)s Chief Justice Expresses Concern Over Increase In Incidents Of Child Abuse

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 05:34 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday dismissed the post arrest bail plea of an accused Zeshan allegedly involved in molestation of an under age boy in a Bharakau Madrisa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday dismissed the post arrest bail plea of an accused Zeshan allegedly involved in molestation of an under age boy in a Bharakau Madrisa.

IHC's Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that unfortunately such incidents were rapidly increasing in the society while police had been conducting poor investigations in these matter.

He remarked that what was the future of those societies who failed to protect their children.

During course of proceeding, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Islamabad Waqaruddin Syed told the bench that madrisa's cleric had been arrested adding sections of 328 and 328A in first information report while the investigation of the incident had been shifted to SP Investigation.

The Chief Justice remarked that the child was given in the protection of midrisa's administrator and his protection was his responsibility. He said that the police usually get active after such cases surfaced in media. He remarked that the parent of the victim child complaint to the midrisa's qari regarding the incident but he did not take any action.

The chief justice said that incidents of child abuse were increasing day by day.

The bench, however, dismissed the post-arrest bail plea of accused Zeshan.

