The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Imposes Fine On 54 VIPs Over Traffic Rule Violations

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) imposes fine on 54 VIPs over traffic rule violations

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have imposed fine on 54 VIPs for committing traffic rules violations on major thoroughfares of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have imposed fine on 54 VIPs for committing traffic rules violations on major thoroughfares of the Federal capital.

"The present management is committed to transform the ITP into public-friendly force by eliminating the VIP culture," a senior officer told APP on Wednesday while sharing the ITP's fortnightly report of digital challans.

He said the fined VIPs included politicians, celebrities, bureaucrats, diplomats and others.

According to the report, the ITP had issued some 22,101 tickets to the traffic rules' violators, besides imposing fine of Rs 6.

3 million during first 15 days of January, 2020.

Most of the traffic rules violations included reckless driving, use of tinted glasses, jumping of red signals, overloading and others.

The ITP issued 5,404 tickets in Zone-I, 4,860 in Zone-II, 5,558 Zone-III and 6,279 in Zone-IV of the federal capital.

Meanwhile, the ITP also initiated crackdown against illegal parking in various areas of the city and imposed fines for committing the violation.

