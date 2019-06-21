UrduPoint.com
The Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Ranked 3rd On Nature Index

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 05:20 PM

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur ranked 3rd on nature index

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur had been ranked third in Pakistan in annual research ranking of world renowned Nature Index

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur had been ranked third in Pakistan in annual research ranking of world renowned Nature Index.

According to the spokesman Shahzad Ahmad, the university had shown remarkable progress in teaching and research during last year.

Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Aamir Ijaz had felicitated faculty and staff members on this achievement.

