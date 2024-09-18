Open Menu

The Israeli Zionist Forces' Attacks On Innocent Civilians In Beirut And Lebanon Are Condemnable, Targeting Hundreds Of People, Including The Iranian Ambassador Mojtaba Amani In Beirut Is Very Shameful Act.Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 01:02 PM

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon are condemnable, targeting hundreds of people, including the Iranian ambassador Mojtaba Amani in Beirut is very shameful act.Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hassan, said in a press release that Israel is afraid of the forces standing in favor of Palestine and is engaged insophisticated tactics against them

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18 Sep, 2024) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hassan, said in a press release that Israel is afraid of the forces standing in favor of Palestine and is engaged insophisticated tactics against them.

He said that targeting public places in Beirut and several areas of Syria is a clear violation of human rights.

He said that Iran is the only Islamic power that is trying to protect the rights of the oppressed people of Palestine with the Zionist powers. Targeting the Iranian ambassador in Beirut, Mojtaba Amani, is a violation of diplomatic norms and an its an immoral act.

