The Jamat Islami women wing organised a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :The Jamat Islami women wing organised a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris at Nawan Sher Chowk here on Saturday.

The rally was led by Nazma Iram Mubeen and a large number of women participated in it to condemn Indian aggression in the occupied Kashmir.

At the end, the speakers said the nation would fight shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris till their freedom from India.