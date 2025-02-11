The Jammu Kashmir Democratic Forum (JKDF) holds protest on Modi’s visits France

The Jammu Kashmir Democratic Forum (JKDF) France Chapter on Tuesday held the protest demonstration to strongly condemned Indian barbarism and tyranny on the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Jammu Kashmir Democratic Forum (JKDF) France Chapter on Tuesday held the protest demonstration to strongly condemned Indian barbarism and tyranny on the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris.

Despite heavy rain and freezing temperatures, hundreds of demonstrators, primarily from the Pakistani and Kashmiri communities, took to the streets to voice their opposition to Modi’s policies in Kashmir, said a press release issued here.

The protest, led by Mirza Asif Jaral, President of the Democratic Forum France, saw participants waving flags of Kashmir and Pakistan, while chanting slogans such as "Modi Terrorist," "India Terrorist," and "We Demand Freedom." The air in the French capital resonated with calls for Kashmir’s independence, as demonstrators accused Modi of turning the disputed region into the "world’s largest prison."

Protesters carried placards condemning India’s actions in Kashmir, with slogans like "Kashmir Banega Pakistan" (Kashmir will become Pakistan) and "Leke Rahenge Azadi" (We will take freedom). The rally also featured impassioned speeches criticizing India’s human rights record in the region.

Mirza Asif Jaral, addressing the crowd, accused Modi of perpetuating violence and oppression in Kashmir, stating, "Modi has turned occupied Kashmir into the largest jail in the world, but the international community remains silent. India is using brute force to suppress the peaceful and democratic struggle of Kashmiris."

The protesters demanded a referendum in Kashmir, as promised by the United Nations resolutions, and called on the global community to hold India accountable for its actions. They emphasized that Kashmiris remain resolute in their fight for self-determination, despite the heavy-handed tactics of Indian forces.

The demonstration saw participation from representatives of various political, social, and religious organizations, highlighting the widespread concern over the Kashmir issue. The protest underscored the deep-seated tensions surrounding Modi’s visit and brought the Kashmir conflict back into the international spotlight.

As Modi’s diplomatic engagements in France continue, the protests serve as a stark reminder of the unresolved Kashmir dispute and the growing global attention on the region’s struggle for freedom and justice.