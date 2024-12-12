The Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) has partnered with the Consulate General of France and Alliance Francaise Karachi to promote research culture in Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) has partnered with the Consulate General of France and Alliance Francaise Karachi to promote research culture in Pakistan. The presentation, hosted by Christophe Jaffrelot, focuses on the historical, cultural and spiritual significance of Kartarpur Sahib and Ajmer Sharif, two significant religious and cultural sites. These sites are central to the beliefs of Muslims and Sikhs and represent unique hubs of pilgrimage, bringing together diverse communities, cultures, and faiths.

The research delves into the historical, cultural, and spiritual significance of these sites, highlighting their roles in promoting interfaith harmony, cultural symbiosis, and diversity across borders.

The initiative aligns with KCFR's strategy to encourage knowledge acquisition and nurture intellectual curiosity in Pakistan, aiming to inspire academic and cultural dialogue, contributing to a deeper understanding of regional history and cultural dynamics.