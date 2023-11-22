The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to hand over its food lab to SFA

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will hand over its nonfunctional food lab as well as pathology laboratory to the Sindh Food Authority (SFA)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will hand over its nonfunctional food lab as well as pathology laboratory to the Sindh Food Authority (SFA).

Both the authorities will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) as to the handover of the food laboratory situated at the Guru Mandar area of Karachi next week, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The agreement in this regard was reached in a meeting between Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain and Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

The DG SFA and Mayor Karachi discussed the matters relating to the handing over of the food lab in detail in the meeting.

Both sides also discussed the matter of handing over of a pathology lab of KMC to the Sindh Food Authority. A memorandum of understanding will also be signed separately in this regard, the statement added.

DG (SFA) Agha Fakhar Hussain, on the occasion, thanked Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab for handing over the food lab of KMC to SFA.