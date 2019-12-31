UrduPoint.com
The Karakoram Highway (KKH), Gilgit-Ghizer Cleared From Landslides, Boulders

The Karakoram Highway (KKH), Gilgit-Ghizer cleared from landslides, boulders

The Karakoram Highway (KKH), Gilgit-Ghizer Road has been cleared from earthquake-triggered boulders and minor landslides and opened for all types of traffic, the provincial government sai

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) : The Karakoram Highway (KKH), Gilgit-Ghizer Road has been cleared from earthquake-triggered boulders and minor landslides and opened for all types of traffic, the provincial government said.

The KKH was blocked from Gilgit to Ghizer due to land-sliding and movement of boulders on Monday night due to multiple medium-intensity (5.4-5.6 magnitude) earthquakes shocks.

The provincial government reported that there were no any other minor or major damages reported from any part of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The earthquake had its epicenter between Jaglot area of Gilgit and Eidgah, Astore.

