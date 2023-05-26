The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan holds consultation session on financial issues with leaders of political parties

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan here Friday held a consultation session with leaders of political parties in order to resolve the financial issues of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan here Friday held a consultation session with leaders of political parties in order to resolve the financial issues of the province.

The consultative session of the leaders of political parties of the province was held here at Chief Minister's House, Peshawar.

The caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan hosted the session whereas political leaders hailing from various political parties who attended the session include Sirajul Haq, Akram Khan Durrani, Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali Khan, Arbab Alamgir, Amir Muqam, Alhaj Shah Gul Afridi and others.

Authorities of Finance Department apprised the participants of the financial constraints and other financial matters of the province related to the Federal government.

So far, Rs 180 billion of the province are due to the federal government on account of different federal transfers for the current fiscal year, whereas, the commitments made to the tribal districts on the occasion of the merger have not yet been materialized, it was told.

The political leadership decided to form a joint Jirga of the prominent political leaders of the province which will soon meet the Prime Minister and raise the issue with him, and will seek his cooperation to get the province out of the financial crunches.

The participants termed the fulfilment of the commitments made to tribal people at the time of the merger as of vital importance for making the merger a success story and reiterated their commitment to ensure all possible efforts in this regard.

They urged upon the need of collective efforts and said that all the political leaders should play their due role in order to steer the province out of this financial crunch.

Various proposals were also presented in the session to resolve the financial issues of the province and it was pointed out that wind fall timber lying in various forest of province could be sold out which may generate considerable revenue for the province.

In this regard the concerned department was directed to work out the modalities in accordance with the relevant rules and regulations.

Addressing the session, the chief minister said that cooperation of all political leaders was a need of the hour to steer the province out of financial problems.

He thanked the political leaders for their participation in the consultative session in the larger interest of the province and hoped that they will play their due role in order to resolve the fiscal and economic issues of the province.