- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur announces Rs2.4bn for education endowm ..
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Announces Rs2.4bn For Education Endowment Fund
Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has announced enhancement of seed money for Chief Minister's Education Endowment Fund (CMEEF) from Rs. 1.2 billion to Rs. 2.4 billion, and said that the provincial government will go all out to reduce tuition fee by half in all public sector higher education institutions from the next fiscal year
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has announced enhancement of seed money for Chief Minister's Education Endowment Fund (CMEEF) from Rs. 1.2 billion to Rs. 2.4 billion, and said that the provincial government will go all out to reduce tuition fee by half in all public sector higher education institutions from the next fiscal year.
To achieve this, efforts are being made to boost the province's revenue through enhanced resource mobilization. Over the past nine months, the provincial government has achieved a 44% increase in provincial revenue.
He expressed these views while addressing scholarship distribution ceremony under the Chief Minister’s Education Endowment Fund at the Chief Minister’s House, Peshawar, on Tuesday. The event was attended by Provincial Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi, high ups of higher education department, students and their parents.
In his address, the Chief Minister said that, an endowment fund with Rs 2 billions as seed money has been established to provide free education up to Grade 12 for girls and orphan children. “We will invest maximum resources in the education and future of our children to transform our youth into a true national asset,” the Chief Minister said.
The Chief Minister expressed his confidence in the youth, stating, "I believe our young people will make not only the province but also the nation proud on both national and international platforms, showcasing the positive image of islam and Pakistan globally. The provincial government is fully committed to supporting them."
He felicitated the students and their parents on achieving scholarships, saying, "I commend the hard work of students and their families on achieving these scholarships."
On the occasion, the Chief Minister distributed scholarship certificates among 82 students. These fully-funded scholarships cover tuition fees, free accommodation, and food allowances.
So far, under the CM Education Endowment Fund, scholarships worth Rs. 615 million have been awarded to 526 students, including 366 undergraduate and 150 graduate scholarships, enabling students to study at top notch educational institutions in Pakistan. Additionally, 10 graduate scholarships have been granted to students for studies at international universities.
Recent Stories
Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving political issues
SECP launches women equality in finance policy
Rana Mashhood for creating awareness to protect environment
SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshops ahead of 2nd IICMC 2024
Kyrgyzstan to initiate Conservation Trust Fund for saving mountains ecosystem: A ..
Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not ..
Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers
PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO
Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told
Three Pakistani students excel in University of London BBA Programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving political issues1 minute ago
-
Rana Mashhood for creating awareness to protect environment1 minute ago
-
Kyrgyzstan to initiate Conservation Trust Fund for saving mountains ecosystem: Ambassador Atakhanov1 minute ago
-
Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not allowed: Dar8 minutes ago
-
Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers8 minutes ago
-
PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari8 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights8 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO8 minutes ago
-
Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told9 minutes ago
-
Three Pakistani students excel in University of London BBA Programme9 minutes ago
-
Chairman PM Inspection Commission calls on KP CM, discuss PSDP projects15 minutes ago
-
Google facilitates over 864,000 jobs in Pakistan, android adds 100,400 in 2023,Senate told9 minutes ago