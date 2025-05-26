The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jeha visits District Jail Buner, directs improvement in facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan paid a visit to the District Jail at Daggar, Buner on Monday

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Buner Kashif Qayyum, Additional Deputy Commissioner (HR & Relief) Akram Shah,Tehsil Nazim Chagharzai Haji Mohammad Sharif Khan, ex. own Nazim Khalil Khan, President Buner Press Club Mukhtar Alam,Qaisar Advocate and Azmat Khan, brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

Upon arrival, the Provincial Minister was warmly received by Jail Superintendent Zahoor Elahi along with other senior officials and staff. The minister was presented with a formal guard of honor.

During the visit, Syed Fakhar Jehan conducted a detailed visit of various barracks, interacted directly with inmates, and listened to their concerns. He reviewed the facilities provided to prisoners and issued directives for their immediate improvement.

The minister emphasized the importance of offering recreational and sporting opportunities to inmates. He instructed the concerned authorities to provide solar energy solutions and ensure the availability of basic amenities within the prison.

Responding to the requests made by inmates, the minister directed the District Sports Officer to provide appropriate sports equipment to support physical fitness and well-being within the jail.

Furthermore, he instructed the jail administration to maintain respectful and humane treatment of prisoners, with the objective of rehabilitating them into responsible, peaceful, and constructive members of society after completing their sentences.

Syed Fakhar Jehan reiterated the provincial government's commitment to implementing meaningful reforms in the prison system. He stressed that ensuring the welfare of inmates and improving prison infrastructure are among the government's top priorities.