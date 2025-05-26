- Home
- Pakistan
- The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jeha visits District Jail ..
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Sports And Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jeha Visits District Jail Buner, Directs Improvement In Facilities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 10:22 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan paid a visit to the District Jail at Daggar, Buner on Monday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan paid a visit to the District Jail at Daggar, Buner on Monday.
He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Buner Kashif Qayyum, Additional Deputy Commissioner (HR & Relief) Akram Shah,Tehsil Nazim Chagharzai Haji Mohammad Sharif Khan, ex. own Nazim Khalil Khan, President Buner Press Club Mukhtar Alam,Qaisar Advocate and Azmat Khan, brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.
Upon arrival, the Provincial Minister was warmly received by Jail Superintendent Zahoor Elahi along with other senior officials and staff. The minister was presented with a formal guard of honor.
During the visit, Syed Fakhar Jehan conducted a detailed visit of various barracks, interacted directly with inmates, and listened to their concerns. He reviewed the facilities provided to prisoners and issued directives for their immediate improvement.
The minister emphasized the importance of offering recreational and sporting opportunities to inmates. He instructed the concerned authorities to provide solar energy solutions and ensure the availability of basic amenities within the prison.
Responding to the requests made by inmates, the minister directed the District Sports Officer to provide appropriate sports equipment to support physical fitness and well-being within the jail.
Furthermore, he instructed the jail administration to maintain respectful and humane treatment of prisoners, with the objective of rehabilitating them into responsible, peaceful, and constructive members of society after completing their sentences.
Syed Fakhar Jehan reiterated the provincial government's commitment to implementing meaningful reforms in the prison system. He stressed that ensuring the welfare of inmates and improving prison infrastructure are among the government's top priorities.
Recent Stories
Cotton bales gutted as truck catches fire
Weekly parade held at Police Lines
AJK President seeks OIC's assistance to Kashmiris in securing their internationa ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah at his residence ..
OEC, PVTC MoU key labor milestone: Salik Hussain
IG Punjab orders weekly general parade
UAE economic delegation visits Côte d’Ivoire to strengthen cooperation
Drug pusher sentenced to 10 years jail
PAF officers discuss animal offal disposal issue with Mayor Hyderabad
One killed, another injured as rickshaw overturns
EZ Shifa’s CTO meets Mustafa Kamal
Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Hospital to support burn pa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cotton bales gutted as truck catches fire1 minute ago
-
Weekly parade held at Police Lines1 minute ago
-
OEC, PVTC MoU key labor milestone: Salik Hussain8 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab orders weekly general parade5 minutes ago
-
Drug pusher sentenced to 10 years jail5 minutes ago
-
PAF officers discuss animal offal disposal issue with Mayor Hyderabad5 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured as rickshaw overturns5 minutes ago
-
EZ Shifa’s CTO meets Mustafa Kamal5 minutes ago
-
NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing together academia, industry15 minutes ago
-
Construction of Motorways in Sindh Govt's top priority: Aleem Khan16 minutes ago
-
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, security15 minutes ago
-
BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown with sewage water16 minutes ago