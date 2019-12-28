UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Shah Farman And Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Call On PM Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 05:14 PM

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Governor House, Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Governor House, Peshawar.

They discussed overall situation of the province and exchanged views on matters pertaining to development measures taken by the Government for well being of people and others matters of public importance.

Later, the Prime Minister held an important meeting with members of KP cabinet. The Prime Minister was briefed about performance and achievements of the provincial cabinet.

Governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, IGP Muhammad Naeem Khan and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

