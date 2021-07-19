UrduPoint.com
The Kidnapping Of The Afghan Ambassador's Daughter Has Become A Drop Scene:Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 01:22 PM

The kidnapping of the Afghan ambassador's daughter has become a drop scene:Khwaja Rameez Hassan

The return of the ambassador to the Afghan government on the failure of the conspiracy is a practical example of many conspiracies

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th July, 2021) PML-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan had said in a press release that the drop scene of kidnapping of Afghan ambassador's daughter is once again saddened by the failure of Pakistan's global conspiracy.

He said that the return of the ambassador on the failure of the conspiracy of the Afghan government is a practical example of many conspiracies. Law enforcement is in trouble.

More Stories From Pakistan

