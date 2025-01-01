The Lahore Arts Council remains beacon of Cultural Excellence in 2024

The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, is more than just an institution, it stands as a symbol of Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and an embodiment of the nation’s identity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, is more than just an institution, it stands as a symbol of Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and an embodiment of the nation’s identity. With its two iconic complexes in Lahore, Alhamra continues to serve as a vibrant hub for art, literature, and performance, blending tradition with modernity. In 2024, Alhamra achieved new heights of growth, innovation, and excellence, making significant strides in preserving and promoting Pakistan’s artistic legacy.

One of Alhamra’s most significant achievements in 2024 was its expanding global outreach. The council hosted a series of internationally acclaimed festivals, including the Faiz Festival, Lahore Literary Festival (LLF), Think Fest, Habib Jalib Mela, Theatre Festival, Adab Festival, Lahore Biennale, Jashan-e-Jaun Eliya, and the Hazara Festival. These events attracted thousands of visitors, including international delegates and cultural enthusiasts, reinforcing Alhamra’s position as a global cultural hub.

In addition, Alhamra collaborated with embassies of Germany, France, and Spain to showcase their cultural expressions. This partnership brought world-class performers to Lahore and solidified Alhamra’s role in fostering cross-cultural exchange. A landmark moment came with the inauguration of the Alhamra Sang-i-Meel bookshop, which was graced by 2021 Nobel Laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah, further elevating Alhamra’s global standing.

In 2024, Alhamra became the epicenter of mesmerizing national and international musical concerts, featuring renowned artists whose performances bridged cultures and showcased the universal language of music. These concerts affirmed Alhamra’s unwavering commitment to promoting global artistic connections.

Throughout 2024, Alhamra’s complexes at The Mall and Gaddafi Stadium welcomed an influx of national and international visitors. Tourists and cultural aficionados explored its galleries, attended numerous events, and experienced the diverse cultural offerings. These visits underscored Alhamra’s vital role as a cultural ambassador, introducing global audiences to Pakistan’s artistic brilliance.

Alhamra made remarkable strides in preserving its artistic heritage in 2024. A sculpture by Talat Dabir (1969) was restored with funds raised through private donations. Additionally, eleven invaluable paintings in the Alhamra Museum underwent advanced preservation techniques, ensuring their longevity for future generations.

The year also saw significant infrastructural improvements, including vital repairs to Hall 2’s stage and backstage areas, as well as the installation of an elevator in Hall 3. Accessibility was further prioritized, with ramps constructed across all halls, ensuring inclusivity for all visitors. The renaming of the art gallery to the 'Ustad Allah Bux Gallery' paid tribute to Pakistan’s artistic pioneers.

Alhamra also played a pivotal role in celebrating Punjab’s vibrant culture. The "Punjab Day celebrations", with chief guest CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, were a testament to the province’s rich heritage, featuring grand festivities and artistic performances that highlighted the region’s cultural brilliance.

Alhamra’s programming in 2024 showcased its commitment to creativity and inclusivity. Weekly children’s programs featured puppet shows, magic acts, and the beloved "Jin aur Jadu Gar", while a newly introduced "Kids’ Carnival" provided a festive space for families. "Alhamra Melodies", a new musical initiative, became a platform for emerging talent, while literary talks by Asghar Nadeem Syed brought iconic figures like Mian Bakhsh, Ahmed Faraz, and Parveen Shakir closer to the public. Monthly artist talks with luminaries such as Ali Kazim, R.M. Naeem, and Risham Syed further nurtured a contemporary art dialogue. Alhamra also expanded into cinema, inaugurating the 'Alhamra Film Club', with the screening of 'Jinnah' marking a significant cultural event.

Alhamra’s annual "Summer Camp" was a cornerstone of its youth engagement efforts in 2024.

The camp offered workshops in dance, drama, music, painting, and other creative disciplines, providing young artists with the opportunity to explore and hone their talents under the guidance of expert mentors. These initiatives reflect Alhamra’s dedication to nurturing the next generation of artists.

Alhamra demonstrated its commitment to environmental sustainability through an extensive tree-planting drive. New additions to the "Burney Garden" and canteen areas included "kachnar, jacaranda, and mango trees", which not only enhanced the aesthetic appeal of the complex but also contributed to environmental conservation.

In 2024, Alhamra embraced technological advancements to streamline operations, introducing e-procurement and e-documentation systems. Reforms in its hiring processes, including the removal of nepotistic clauses, further emphasised transparency and meritocracy, reflecting Alhamra’s commitment to progressive governance.

Alhamra’s Calendar was replete with events celebrating Pakistan’s national and religious heritage. "Chand Raat" festivities and "Eid Melas" united communities, while "Mehfil-e-Qawwali" nights and classical music concerts featured artists, celebrating the nation’s traditional art forms.

2024 marked a renaissance in theatre at Alhamra. Diverse productions and in-house dramas brought the stage to life, rekindling interest in the performing arts and drawing larger audiences. This revived interest not only encouraged theatre artists but also underscored Alhamra’s role in enriching Lahore’s cultural landscape.

Alhamra celebrated the contributions of legendary figures such as "Atta-ul-Haq Qasmi", "Firdous Jamal," and other cultural icons with an enchanting evening that honored their invaluable impact on literature, drama, and the performing arts. These events reflect Alhamra’s commitment to preserving the legacy of artistic excellence and fostering meaningful intergenerational dialogues.

In collaboration with the "Kitab Club", Alhamra hosted a session on "Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi’s Masnavi", led by Dr. Pir Tariq Sharif Zada. This initiative aimed to revive book-reading culture, with plans to expand the series to explore other literary masterpieces in the future.

The success of 2024 would not have been possible without the visionary leadership of Chairman Mr. Razi Ahmed and "Executive Director Syed Tauqeer Haidar Kazmi. Their dedication to cultural excellence has been a driving force behind Alhamra’s continued success.

"Alhamra is a testament to Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, and we are proud to lead this journey of preserving and promoting it globally," said Razi Ahmed.

"Our team’s efforts are the backbone of every success. Together, we are scripting a new chapter in Alhamra’s legacy," said Syed Tauqeer Haidar Kazmi.

The hard work of the teams across departments such as Public Relations, Art Gallery, Museum, academy of Performing Arts, Archives, and Programming has been integral to realizing Alhamra’s vision.

As 2024 concludes, Alhamra’s vibrant calendar for 2025 promises even greater cultural celebrations. "Think Fest" in January, followed by the "Faiz Festival" and "Lahore Literary Festival" in February, will continue Alhamra’s tradition of hosting world-class cultural events. With a focus on innovation and cultural enrichment, Alhamra is poised to remain Pakistan’s premier cultural institution.

Alhamra’s achievements in 2024 exemplify how cultural institutions can innovate, adapt, and inspire. From restoring artistic treasures to hosting international festivals, Alhamra has cemented its position as Pakistan’s cultural ambassador, bridging past and present to create a legacy that will guide future generations. With unwavering dedication, Alhamra remains a testament to the transformative power of art and culture, continuing to illuminate Pakistan’s rich heritage for the world to see.

