The Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (LCCI),DHF Ink MOU

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2023 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Dilawar Hussain Foundation

The agreement, which aims to improve the lives of millions of people currently living with diabetes, was signed by LCCI President Kashif Anwar and Chairman Dilawar Hussain Foundation Hassan Zubair Sheikh in the presence of other dignitaries from both organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, President LCCI Kashif Anwar said the LCCI was committed to supporting the health and well-being of its members and their employees.

He said:" We are pleased to partner with Dilawar Hussain Foundation, a leading organization in the field of diabetes healthcare.

Kashif Anwar said: " The MOU will not only help us to provide our members with access to quality healthcare services and diabetes education, our partnership also has the potential of bringing hope to a large population.

Chairman Dilawar Hussain Foundation Hassan Sheikh said that diabetes is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition that affects nearly 26.7% of our population, of whom an alarmingly high and undocumented population is marginalized and doesn’t have easy access to quality treatment.

