The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) observes Kashmir Hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday observed Kashmir Hour to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

According to the spokesperson, LCCI Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal, executive committee, staff members, industrialists, traders and hundreds of people from different walks of life staged the rally against Indian atrocities in the held Kashmir.

Participants in the rally chanted slogans while holding placards, which contained slogans expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Addressing the rally, the LCCI vice president and other speakers said that ongoing Indian suppression in occupied Kashmir would not suppress the passion of Kashmiris struggling for their freedom.

They said Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and the nation would not leave Kashmiris alone at this crucial time. They said that the growing tension, caused by Indian provocative policy, is not a good omen as confrontation between the two nuclear powers could lead to mass destruction.