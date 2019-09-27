UrduPoint.com
The Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (LCCI) Office-bearers Elected Unopposed

Fri 27th September 2019 | 05:14 PM

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here Friday elected its president, senior vice-president and vice-president unopposed for the next term

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here Friday elected its president, senior vice-president and vice-president unopposed for the next term.

According to an LCCI spokesperson, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Ali Hassam Asghar and Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad were elected as president, senior vice-president and vice-president, respectively.

They had filed their nomination papers with LCCI Secretary General Shahid Khalil. No other candidate filed nomination papers; therefore all three were elected unopposed.

A formal announcement would be made at the Annual General Meeting, scheduled for Sept 30.

