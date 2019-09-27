The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) office-bearers elected unopposed

(@imziishan)

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here Friday elected its president, senior vice-president and vice-president unopposed for the next term

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here Friday elected its president, senior vice-president and vice-president unopposed for the next term.

According to an LCCI spokesperson, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Ali Hassam Asghar and Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad were elected as president, senior vice-president and vice-president, respectively.

They had filed their nomination papers with LCCI Secretary General Shahid Khalil. No other candidate filed nomination papers; therefore all three were elected unopposed.

A formal announcement would be made at the Annual General Meeting, scheduled for Sept 30.