The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry demands compensation for fire-victims at Chamberlane Road market

Demands Compensation For Fire-victims At Chamberlane Road Market

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has expressed grave concern on fire incident in Chamberlane Road (Nisar Art Press Market), one of the busiest market of Lahore and urged the government to compensate the affected traders.In a statement issued here on Friday, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that government should announce compensation for the businessmen who have suffered huge losses and also urged the private sector to get fire insurance on their own.He urged the Federal and Provincial governments to ensure infrastructure development and installation of fire hydrants at those places of all market which are inaccessible for fire tenders.

He said that despite various fire incidents in the country in general and Lahore in particular during last one decade, no concrete measures had been taken.He said that although it is the government's task to put Hydrants in inaccessible market places but in case of financial constraints at government level, the private sector should also contribute.

He asked the government to announce compensation for the businessmen who have suffered huge losses and also urged the private sector to get fire insurance on their own.LCCI President said that the fire incidents in Lahore have exposed the weaknesses in the system and there is an urgent need to rectify them on emergent basis.He said that the massive devastation caused by the huge fire could have been averted if the concerned government departments had performed their duties properly and ensured implementation of rules and regulations.Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Lahore and Karachi had attained the status of commercial hubs of the country but never ever due attention was given towards upgradation of fire-fighting equipment to control the situation in case of any such untoward incident.