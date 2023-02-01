UrduPoint.com

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Anti-encroachment Operation Continued

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) conducted an anti-encroachment operation in the provincial capital, issued notices to 40 shops and 18 other buildings while a number of shops sealed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) conducted an anti-encroachment operation in the provincial capital, issued notices to 40 shops and 18 other buildings while a number of shops sealed.

On the order of Lahore High Court and under the supervision of DG LDA Aamir Ahmad Khan, the operations against illegal encroachments on 9 main roads of the city are continued. LDA teams along with a heavy contingent of police conducted an anti-encroachment operation in G-1 Market Johar Town and issued notices to 40 shops and 18 other buildings to remove encroachments from the parking areas and other illegal commercial activities. The operation was supervised by Deputy Director Atiq and Assistant Director Waris.

Lahore Development Authority Director General Aamir Ahmed Khan has said that violators involved in illegal encroachments will be caught. Important steps are being taken to upgrade the 9 main roads of the city into model roads. All allied institutions are following the recommendations of the committee set up on the order of the court, he added.

In the first phase, LDA is making model roads from Main Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town and Johar Town G One Road from Doctors Hospital to Expo Center, he said and added that notices have been issued repeatedly to hospitals , schools, restaurants and other institutions and action is being taken against illegal commercialization and violation of rules.

