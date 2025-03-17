Open Menu

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ballot For Plots

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 08:41 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will conduct a computerized ballot for residential and commercial plots on Tuesday, at 2:30 PM at the LDA sports Complex in Johar Town.

The ballot will include 50 residential plots and 15 commercial plots from Johar Town, Mustafa Town and Jubilee Town. Successful applicants will be provided with the facility to pay in 12 equal instalments over a period of three years.

