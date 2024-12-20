Open Menu

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Seals 45 Illegal Commercial Buildings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 08:19 PM

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seals 45 illegal commercial buildings

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday sealed 45 illegal commercial buildings and commercialization defaulter premises including 13 marriage halls/lawns/places in different parts of provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday sealed 45 illegal commercial buildings and commercialization defaulter premises including 13 marriage halls/lawns/places in different parts of provincial capital.

LDA Town Planning Wing sealed 13 marriage halls/marques in Gujjarpura, and 32 buildings in Allama Iqbal Town for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Khan-e-Azam Banquet Hall, Punjab Academy, private school, dental clinic, grocery stores, food outlets, saloons, offices and other businesses.

The LDA teams also partially demolished a marque on Canal Bank Road for violation of approved building plan.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Asad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery. As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of building bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Marriage Road Bank

Recent Stories

Air Arabia starts flights to Vienna

Air Arabia starts flights to Vienna

5 minutes ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s year-end board me ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s year-end board meeting for 2024

5 minutes ago
 The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seals 45 il ..

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seals 45 illegal commercial buildings

1 minute ago
 All set for BISP payment to 173,272 beneficiaries

All set for BISP payment to 173,272 beneficiaries

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah meets Go ..

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah meets Governors KP, Punjab to discuss ..

41 minutes ago
 Mayor Hyderabad briefs World Bank delegation about ..

Mayor Hyderabad briefs World Bank delegation about development, required works

40 minutes ago
Israeli settlers set mosque on fire in occupied We ..

Israeli settlers set mosque on fire in occupied West Bank

50 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif forms National Youth ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif forms National Youth Council

41 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Kh ..

Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi directs expediting w ..

41 minutes ago
 Home deptt working to identify mafia behind synthe ..

Home deptt working to identify mafia behind synthetic drugs: Secretary

41 minutes ago
 Two-day conference on Human Rights concludes at SA ..

Two-day conference on Human Rights concludes at SALU

52 minutes ago
 Nepali experts visit brick kilns in tehsil Jaranwa ..

Nepali experts visit brick kilns in tehsil Jaranwala

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan