The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seals 45 illegal properties

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 08:24 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday sealed another 45 illegal commercial buildings and commercialization defaulter premises including 13 marriage halls, lawns, places in different parts of provincial capital.

The LDA Town Planning Wing sealed 13 marriage halls/marques in Gujjarpura, and 32 buildings in Allama Iqbal Town for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Khan-e-Azam Banquet Hall, Punjab Academy, a private school, dental clinic, grocery stores, food outlets, saloons, offices and other businesses.

The LDA teams also partially demolished a marque on Canal Bank Road for violation of the approved building plan.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Asad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed indiscriminate operations against violation of building bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.

