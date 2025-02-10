Open Menu

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Seals 59 Properties

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 07:41 PM

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seals 59 properties

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed another 59 properties, during its on going daily operation against illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial fees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed another 59 properties, during its on going daily operation against illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial fees.

The operations took place in several neighborhoods, including Gulberg, Shadman, Shah Jamal, Samanabad, and Shadbagh. In Gulberg alone, 20 properties were sealed due to non-payment of commercial fees and illegal commercial use. Meanwhile, 39 properties in Shadman, Shah Jamal, Samanabad, and Shadbagh were also sealed. The sealed properties included private schools, restaurants, salons, food outlets, shops, offices, and other commercial establishments.

Prior to the operation, multiple notices had been issued to the property owners.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad ul Zaman.

In another major operation, the LDA enforcement squad, along with district administration officials, carried out a joint anti-encroachment drive on Raiwind Road, from Adda Plot to Sher Shah Signal. During the operation, illegal encroachments along Raiwind Road were removed, including structures causing traffic congestion and those built directly on the road. Unauthorized stalls were also dismantled.

The operation was overseen by Assistant Commissioner of Allama Iqbal Town, Khawaja Umair, Director of Enforcement Kashif Awan, and Director of Town Planning Shafqat Niaz. Heavy machinery and police forces were deployed for the operation.

Recent Stories

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan Embass ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

44 seconds ago
 Hyderabad Law College hosts second lecture on care ..

Hyderabad Law College hosts second lecture on career counseling

46 seconds ago
 Foreign investors to be provided all possible faci ..

Foreign investors to be provided all possible facilities under SIFC: Governor Te ..

47 seconds ago
 Uzma Kardar inspected NID campaign

Uzma Kardar inspected NID campaign

49 seconds ago
 Nawaz, Maryam meet party MPAs

Nawaz, Maryam meet party MPAs

50 seconds ago
 DPM Dar, Saudi FM agree to convene extraordinary O ..

DPM Dar, Saudi FM agree to convene extraordinary OIC meeting of FMs on Gaza

2 minutes ago
MNSUA opens tower to measure gasses exchange betwe ..

MNSUA opens tower to measure gasses exchange between atmosphere, land surface

4 minutes ago
 Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 presented i ..

Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 presented in National Assembly

4 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to provide maximum benefits to ..

Efforts being made to provide maximum benefits to farmers: Minister Kirmani

2 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara takes notice of elderly citizen’s ass ..

DIG Hazara takes notice of elderly citizen’s assault, suspends police officer

7 minutes ago
 Health Advisor meets protesting employees, issues ..

Health Advisor meets protesting employees, issues directive for problem resoluti ..

5 minutes ago
 Health Advisor directs for providing zinc, ORS for ..

Health Advisor directs for providing zinc, ORS for treatment of childhood diarrh ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan