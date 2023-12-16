The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovers over Rs 10m from 518 defaulters

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered over Rs 10 million from 518 chronic defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 93rd day of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered over Rs 10 million from 518 chronic defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 93rd day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told the media here on Saturday that on the 93rd day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.13 million from 63 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 2.65 million from 60 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal)Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 1.51 million from 49 defaulters in Central Circle, and Rs 0.73 million from 46 defaulters in South Circle; while Manager(Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.63 million from 45 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 1.86 million from 71 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur andOkara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.

92 million from 102 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.76 million from 82 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 1.62 billion from 53,689 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 205.69 million from 6,917 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 396.75 million from 6,925 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 217.89 million from 6,352 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 87.37 million from 2,934 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 116.18 million from 4,953 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 244.84 million from 6,195 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 105.04 million from 8,467 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 252.40 million from 10,946 defaulters in Kasur Circle.For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsildars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.