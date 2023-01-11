UrduPoint.com

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Adjourns Hearing Of CM Parvez Elahi's Plea Till Jan 12

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2023 | 10:15 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a petition, filed by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, against Punjab governor's order of de-notifying him and his cabinet, till January 12

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a petition, filed by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, against Punjab governor's order of de-notifying him and his cabinet, till January 12.

The court sought arguments from the parties on the next date of hearing, besides extending the interim relief granted to the chief minister Punjab. The court also held that undertaking given by the chief minister of not dissolving the assembly would not be violated.

The five-member bench headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh heard the petition filed by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

As the proceedings resumed, in response to a court query, the governor's counsel argued that if Parvez Elahi took the vote of the confidence then the matter would be resolved. He submitted that since the previous hearing, a lot of time had passed till today but Parvez Elahi did not take the vote of confidence, adding that it showed their malafide. He pleaded with the court to fix a time for a vote of confidence.

At this, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh addressed Parvez Elahi's counsel Barrister Ali Zafar and questioned how much time would be suitable for taking a vote of confidence.

However, Barrister Ali Zafar submitted that he wanted to submit arguments on the law point.

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh questioned Barrister Ali Zafar whether he wanted a verdict on the law point or wanted to take a vote of confidence. He further observed that the matter would be decided on the floor of the assembly.

To which, Ali Zafar argued that Parvez Elahi became chief minister after obtaining votes.

At this stage, Justice Asim Hafeez observed that the chief minister should have support of 186 members around the clock.

Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan argued that it was mandatory for the chief minister to take a vote of confidence on directions of the governor. He submitted that the governor had powers to ask the chief minister to take a vote of confidence, adding that now the matter had come out of due time.

At this stage, Justice Sheikh remarked that since there was no consensus on the matter, therefore, it would be decided on merit.

To which, Barrister Ali Zafar advanced his arguments and submitted that the governor directed for taking a vote of confidence and wrote a letter to the speaker. He submitted that the governor wrote in his letter that the chief minister had lost confidence of the majority. However, in response to the governor's directions, the Punjab Assembly speaker gave a ruling and it had not been challenged yet.

Barrister Ali Zafar further submitted that the governor had right to ask chief minister to take a vote of confidence if a majority of the PTI members approached him and stated that they did not have confidence in the chief minister. He said that the governor did not give appropriate reasons for taking the vote of the confidence. "If proper constitutional and legal method was adopted for the vote of the confidence then we had no hesitation in taking the vote of confidence", he added. He submitted that there was a complete method for vote of confidence.

At this stage, the court adjourned further hearing till January 12 and directed Ali Zafar to continue his arguments on the next date of hearing.

