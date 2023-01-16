The Lahore High Court (LHC) adjourns hearing of plea for making public details of Toshakhana gifts

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of a petition, seeking directions for making public the details of gifts received by rulers and bureaucrats from foreign dignitaries since 1947, till January 19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of a petition, seeking directions for making public the details of gifts received by rulers and bureaucrats from foreign dignitaries since 1947, till January 19.

The single bench comprising Justice Asim Hafeez heard the petition filed by Advocate Munir Ahmad.

Section Officer Nida Rehman represented Toshakhana, during the proceedings, and submitted that a committee was formed in June 2022, in connection with the matter. She submitted that the committee had to decide which details could be made public.

At this, the court questioned why the details were not being made public. However, the court adjourned further proceedings till January 19 after the section officer sought time for filing the detailed reply.

The petitioner, through his petition, pleaded with the court to direct the respondents for making public the details of assets gifted to rulers as well as bureaucrats and also provide the Names, details, information, documentation and materials in respect of the persons/officials who obtained the assets by making the payment.