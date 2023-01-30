UrduPoint.com

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Adjourns Hearing Of Imran Khan Plea Against His Removal As Party Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2023 | 10:35 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) adjourns hearing of Imran Khan plea against his removal as party chief

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of a petition, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan challenging a notice of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on proceedings to remove him from party chairmanship after his disqualification in Toshakhana reference, till the the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on withdrawal of pending identical petition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of a petition, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan challenging a notice of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on proceedings to remove him from party chairmanship after his disqualification in Toshakhana reference, till the the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on withdrawal of pending identical petition.

A five member bench headed by Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan heard the petition filed by the PTI chairman.

During the proceedings, the bench questioned whether an identical petition was pending before the IHC. Whether the matter falls under IHC jurisdiction, it added.

At this, Imran Khan's counsel Barrister Ali Zafar submitted that the petitioner first approached the IHC due to urgency of the matter. However, the petition is being withdrawn from the IHC as the LHC larger bench had been formed to hear the matter, he added.

To a court query, Ali Zafar submitted, ''We sought permission to withdraw the petition from Islamabad High Court but it had been informed that the matter could not be withdrawn." However, the bench observed that since Imran Khan contested election from Mianwali, therefore, the matter fell under the LHC jurisdiction. The bench observed that let the Islamabad High Court decide the plea for withdrawal first, then the bench would review how to proceed further in the matter. Subsequently, the bench adjourned further hearing on the petition.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC had restrained the ECP from removing Imran Khan as the PTI chairman in pursuance of the Toshakhana case verdict.

The ECP started the proceedings against Imran Khan after disqualifying him from his Mianwali seat of the National Assembly in October in the Toshakhana case.

