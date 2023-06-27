Open Menu

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Declares Super Tax Valid

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 11:36 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares super tax valid

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday declared the super tax, imposed by the federal government last year, as valid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday declared the super tax, imposed by the Federal government last year, as valid.

However, the court reduced the rate of the super tax to 4 percent from 10 percent on 16 sectors, including fertilizer, tobacco and cement.

Justice Jawad Hassan announced the verdict while partially allowing 387 petitions filed by various companies. The court had reserved the judgement on April 12, after hearing arguments of the parties and it was announced on Tuesday.

The petitioners had challenged the retrospective application of Section 4C of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 and the vires of the First Proviso to Division IIB of Part I of the First schedule of the Ordinance, introduced through the Finance Act, 2022.

The petitioners had submitted that the super tax could not be imposed retrospectively and that its imposition for the previous period was illegal. They had pleaded with the court to set aside the super tax for being illegal.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court April From Government Court

Recent Stories

Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

22 seconds ago
 Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minis ..

Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq ..

23 seconds ago
 US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Pri ..

US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Prigozhin's Activities in Africa ..

2 minutes ago
 Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cr ..

Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cries foul

2 minutes ago
 White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian N ..

White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian Nuclear Weapons Arrived in Bela ..

2 minutes ago
 Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts ..

Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts in Mauza Dangri Soori

3 minutes ago
WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID ..

WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID-19'

3 minutes ago
 France starts search for executed German WWII sold ..

France starts search for executed German WWII soldiers

20 minutes ago
 US Allowed Russian Charter Flight to Pick Up Diplo ..

US Allowed Russian Charter Flight to Pick Up Diplomats, Expects Reciprocity - St ..

16 minutes ago
 US announces $500 mn in armor, air defense, other ..

US announces $500 mn in armor, air defense, other arms for Ukraine

16 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Says Would Like to See Wagner Group ..

US State Dept. Says Would Like to See Wagner Group Head Prigozhin in US for Pros ..

16 minutes ago
 ISS Crew Packing Dragon SpaceX With Cargo for Retu ..

ISS Crew Packing Dragon SpaceX With Cargo for Return to Earth This Week - NASA

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan