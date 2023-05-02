The Lahore High Court (LHC) declines plea to stop arrest of Parvez Elahi

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday declined a plea to stop authorities from arresting former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday declined a plea to stop authorities from arresting former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

However, the court sought a detailed report from the inspector general of police Punjab and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab director general about the raid on Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's residence last week, besides directing them to proceed in accordance with law.

Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar heard the petition filed by Rasikh Elahi, son of Parvez Elahi, against the raid at the residence of his father. Rasikh Elahi's counsel advanced arguments during the proceedings and requested the court to stop authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi till the filing of a detailed report.

Meanwhile, an LHC division bench granted protective bail till May 4 to Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a case registered under terrorism charges. The court directed Parvez Elahi to approach the court concerned.

The bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition filed by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for protective bail in a case registered by Ghalib Market police.

Moreover, Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural granted protective bail till May 15 to Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a case registered by ACE Punjab. The court ordered Parvez Elahi to approach the court concerned.

Parvez Elahi had filed the petition for protective bail in a case registered by ACE Punjab.