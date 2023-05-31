UrduPoint.com

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Dismisses Petitions For Judicial Inquiry Of May-9 Riots

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 10:49 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) dismisses petitions for judicial inquiry of May-9 riots

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed petitions for judicial inquiry of May-9 riots, after holding them not maintainable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed petitions for judicial inquiry of May-9 riots, after holding them not maintainable.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan announced the verdict on petitions filed by Hassan Owais and Afzal Pahat.

The court had reserved the verdict, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, a day earlier.

The petitioners' counsel had pleaded with the court to issue directions for judicial inquiry of May-9 riots.

However, a law officer raised an objection on maintainability of the petitions and submitted that the action was being taken as per law.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Riots Court

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Se ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury

5 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy imposes fines worth AED65.9mn ..

Ministry of Economy imposes fines worth AED65.9mn on 137 DNFBP companies in Q1

5 minutes ago
 Chinese Navy to Take Part in Maritime Exercise KOM ..

Chinese Navy to Take Part in Maritime Exercise KOMODO-2023 in Indonesia - Defens ..

12 seconds ago
 Serbian Protesters Assault Police Car in Northern ..

Serbian Protesters Assault Police Car in Northern Kosovo

15 seconds ago
 Bogie of passenger train derailed near Hyderabad

Bogie of passenger train derailed near Hyderabad

17 seconds ago
 EU Ready to Sanction More People Over Allegedly De ..

EU Ready to Sanction More People Over Allegedly Destabilizing Moldova - Borrell

19 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.