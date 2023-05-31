The Lahore High Court (LHC) dismisses petitions for judicial inquiry of May-9 riots

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed petitions for judicial inquiry of May-9 riots, after holding them not maintainable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed petitions for judicial inquiry of May-9 riots, after holding them not maintainable.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan announced the verdict on petitions filed by Hassan Owais and Afzal Pahat.

The court had reserved the verdict, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, a day earlier.

The petitioners' counsel had pleaded with the court to issue directions for judicial inquiry of May-9 riots.

However, a law officer raised an objection on maintainability of the petitions and submitted that the action was being taken as per law.