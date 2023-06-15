The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition, filed by Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman (PTI) Imran Khan, seeking details of cases registered against her, in the light of the report submitted by inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition, filed by Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman (PTI) Imran Khan, seeking details of cases registered against her, in the light of the report submitted by inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab.

The single bench comprising Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq heard the petition filed by Aleema Khan.

During the proceedings, the police officials on behalf of the IGP Punjab submitted a report in the court. The court was apprised that other than one property case in Multan, no case was registered against the petitioner. The court was further informed that arrest of the petitioner was also not required.

At this, the court disposed of the petition in the light of the report submitted by the IGP Punjab.