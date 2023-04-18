UrduPoint.com

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Disposes Of Buzdar's Petition

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 09:52 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed by former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar seeking details of the cases registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab against him.

The court disposed of the petition in the light of a report filed by ACE Punjab, wherein it was apprised that 13 inquiries were in the process against the former chief minister at Dera Ghazi Khan.

The single bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition filed by Usman Buzdar.

Usman Buzdar had approached the court against non-provision of details of cases registered by ACE against him.

