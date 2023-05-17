The Lahore High Court (LHC) disposes of petition for recovery of Mian Mehmoodur Rashid

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed for recovery of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rashid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed for recovery of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rashid.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa heard the petition filed by Umme Kalsoom, daughter of Mian Mehmmodur Rashid.

The police officials produced Mian Mehmoodur Rashid before the court at the start of the proceedings.

An additional advocate general (AAG) Punjab apprised the court that the PTI leader was on physical remand in a case whereas four cases had been registered against him.

At this stage, Justice Bajwa observed that legal requirements had been fulfilled by the authorities.

However, the petitioner's counsel submitted that the PTI leader was illegally detained and requested the court to stop authorities from registering cases against him.

To which, the AAG submitted that the PTI leader was nominated in a case whereas three other cases were also registered against him. He further submitted that he was required in all the four cases, in response to a court query.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition for the recovery of the PTI leader while ordering his medical examination from Services Hospital.