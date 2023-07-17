(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday disposed of a petition filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi against his detention.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition filed by the former chief minister challenging his one-month detention.

During the proceedings, a provincial law officer submitted that the petition was not maintainable as the petitioner had not availed the available remedy first before approaching the high court. He submitted that the petitioner should have approached the deputy commissioner first.

The court also agreed with the stance of the law officer and directed Parvez Elahi's counsel to move an application to the deputy commissioner against detention.

At this, the petitioner's counsel did not press the petition and sought permission to withdraw it.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition as withdrawn.

It is pertinent to mention here that deputy commissioner Lahore had issued detention orders of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for one-month on recommendations of the Punjab police, under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order.