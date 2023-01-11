The Lahore High Court (LHC) disposes of plea for recovery of Ahmad Faran

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed for recovery of Ahmad Faran Khan, a friend of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Moonis Elahi

The court disposed of the petition after Ahmad Faran Khan was produced by CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar during the proceedings.

Justice Aalia Neelum heard the habeas corpus petition filed by Suleman Zaheer, brother of Ahmad Faran Khan for the recovery of his brother.

The petitioner had pleaded with the court to issue directions for recovery of his brother who was missing since January 6.