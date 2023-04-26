UrduPoint.com

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Disposes Of Plea Against Caretaker Govt's Powers Of Postings, Transfers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2023 | 09:11 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) disposes of plea against caretaker govt's powers of postings, transfers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition challenging a notification of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) granting permission to the Punjab caretaker government to transfer and post officers without seeking prior approval

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition challenging a notification of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) granting permission to the Punjab caretaker government to transfer and post officers without seeking prior approval.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry.

During the proceedings, ECP's counsel argued before the court that the impugned notification had been withdrawn. He submitted that the ECP imposed a ban on postings and transfers and the caretaker government had been asked to seek prior approval of the commission and provide reasons for each transfer.

At this, the court disposed of the petition in light of the statement of the ECP's counsel.

