The Lahore High Court (LHC) Disposes Of Plea For Judicial Inquiry Of Jaranwala Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2023 | 10:41 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition seeking directions for judicial inquiry of torching churches and houses by an angry mob in Jaranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition seeking directions for judicial inquiry of torching churches and houses by an angry mob in Jaranwala.

The court ordered the inspector general of police Punjab to hear the stance of the petitioner and decide the matter within two weeks.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan heard the petition filed by Grace Bible Fellowship Church Pakistan, a missionary trust, through its chairman.

The petitioner submitted that although the government had constituted a joint investigation team for probing the violent incident but it would submit findings after completion of due course, which was a time taking practice. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for a judicial inquiry committee to ensure a fair investigation and trial of the perpetrators of the Jaranwala incident.

