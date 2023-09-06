Open Menu

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Disposes Of Plea Against Parvez Elahi's Arrest

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2023 | 10:43 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed for production and release of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi after terming it infructuous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed for production and release of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi after terming it infructuous.

The court also issued a show-cause notice to chief commissioner Islamabad over non-appearance and sought a reply within seven days, besides directing the registrar office to prepare a separate case file for action against the officials.

Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf heard the habeas corpus petition filed by Qaisara Elahi, wife of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, for production and release of her husband.

Advocate general Islamabad appeared before the court, during Wednesday's proceedings, and submitted that Islamabad's police chief and chief commissioner could not appear as they were set to appear before the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court respectively.

He further submitted that Parvez Elahi was arrested from Islamabad and it did not fall under the court's jurisdiction while responding to a query about implementation of orders of presenting Parvez Elahi in the court on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to mention here that on September 5, the court had ordered the chief commissioner Islamabad, and inspector general of police (IGP) Islamabad to produce Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday (September 6) and also summoned both officers in personal capacity.

