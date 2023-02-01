UrduPoint.com

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Enhances Working Hours For Restaurants By One Hour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 08:06 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) enhances working hours for restaurants by one hour

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has enhanced working hours of restaurants, situated in the provincial capital, by an hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) has enhanced working hours of restaurants, situated in the provincial capital, by an hour.

The court allowed restaurants to operate till 11.00pm, instead of 10.00pm, besides permitting them to continue home delivery service till 12.30am.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders on petitions, filed by Haroon Farooq and others, seeking directions to curb smog, said an interim order of previous hearing, released here on Wednesday.

The court further directed the traffic police to issue contact numbers for information regarding traffic jams. The court also sought a report from the Environment Protection Department secretary about steps taken to curb smog, on the next date of hearing, February 3.

On December 14, 2022, the court had ordered for closure of restaurants on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday by 10pm and Friday, Saturday and Sunday by 11pm, in a bid to reduce smog.

