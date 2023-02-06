The Lahore High Court (LHC) extends protective bail of Shahbaz Gill till 13th

UrduPoint.com

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday extended the protective bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill till February 13

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday extended the protective bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill till February 13.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition, filed by Shahbaz Gill for grant of protective bail.

An official, on behalf of the interior ministry, submitted a report before the court at the start of the proceedings. The court was apprised that various cases were registered against the PTI leader in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

However, the petitioner's counsel objected to the report and submitted that the complete details were not being provided.

At this, the court directed the ministry to submit complete details of cases, registered against the PTI leader. The court adjourned further hearing till February 13 and also extended the protective bail.

Shehbaz Gill approached the LHC for protective bail after a prosecutor moved an application for withdrawing an appeal against the post-arrest bail, granted to Gill by the Islamabad High Court in the sedition case, contending that a new FIR had been registered against Gill on repeating the offence.

