The Lahore High Court (LHC) grants protective bail to Shahbaz Gill till Jan 24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill till January 24.

The court ordered Shahbaz Gill to submit surety bonds of Rs 50,000 for availing the relief of protective bail, besides seeking details of cases registered against him.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Shahbaz Gill for grant of protective bail.

During the proceedings, Shahbaz Gill appeared before the court on being summoned.

A federal law officer apprised the court that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had not registered any case against the petitioner. The law officer submitted that he spoke to a prosecutor who told that a case was registered against the PTI Leader, adding that time was required for providing its details.

At this, the court directed the law officer to submit details of cases against Shahbaz Gill and granted protective bail to him till January 24.

Earlier, the petitioner's counsel argued before the court that his client wanted to travel to Islamabad but it was feared that the FIA might arrest him, adding that details of cases against his client were not being provided. He pleaded with the court to grant protective bail to his client and also sought details of cases registered against him.

At this, the court observed that presence of the petitioner was mandatory for grant of protective bail and summoned Shahbaz Gill while adjourning the hearing for a few hours.