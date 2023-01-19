UrduPoint.com

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Grants Protective Bail To Shahbaz Gill Till Jan 24

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 09:13 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) grants protective bail to Shahbaz Gill till Jan 24

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill till January 24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill till January 24.

The court ordered Shahbaz Gill to submit surety bonds of Rs 50,000 for availing the relief of protective bail, besides seeking details of cases registered against him.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Shahbaz Gill for grant of protective bail.

During the proceedings, Shahbaz Gill appeared before the court on being summoned.

A federal law officer apprised the court that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had not registered any case against the petitioner. The law officer submitted that he spoke to a prosecutor who told that a case was registered against the PTI Leader, adding that time was required for providing its details.

At this, the court directed the law officer to submit details of cases against Shahbaz Gill and granted protective bail to him till January 24.

Earlier, the petitioner's counsel argued before the court that his client wanted to travel to Islamabad but it was feared that the FIA might arrest him, adding that details of cases against his client were not being provided. He pleaded with the court to grant protective bail to his client and also sought details of cases registered against him.

At this, the court observed that presence of the petitioner was mandatory for grant of protective bail and summoned Shahbaz Gill while adjourning the hearing for a few hours.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Saleem Sheikh Federal Investigation Agency January Court

Recent Stories

Erdogan Vying for Presidency in Line With Turkey's ..

Erdogan Vying for Presidency in Line With Turkey's Constitution - Justice Minist ..

1 minute ago
 UK to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine

UK to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine

1 minute ago
 BB Energy keen to supply LNG, petroleum products t ..

BB Energy keen to supply LNG, petroleum products to Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Russian energy minister meets PM; long-term oil, g ..

Russian energy minister meets PM; long-term oil, gas supply from Russia to Pakis ..

6 minutes ago
 22 days of free screenings for breast cancer acros ..

22 days of free screenings for breast cancer across UAE

14 minutes ago
 No Final Decision on What Statistical Evidence Wil ..

No Final Decision on What Statistical Evidence Will Be Allowed in Klyushin Trial ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.