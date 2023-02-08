The Lahore High Court (LHC) grants protective bail to Musa Elahi till Feb 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted protective bail to Musa Elahi, son of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, till February 15 in a case of attacking a local PML-N leader's house in Gujrat.

The single bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition filed by Musa Elahi for protective bail.

Musa Elahi along with his counsel appeared before the court at the start of proceedings.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that Gujrat police had registered a case against his client and others on charge of attacking the house of a local PML-N leader.

He submitted that the case had been registered with malafide intention. He submitted that the petitioner wanted to appear before the anti-terrorism court but it was feared that the police might arrest him. He pleaded with the court to grant protective bail to his client so he could appear before the court concerned.

The court, after hearing arguments of the petitioner's counsel, granted protective bail to Musa Elahi till February 15.

Karianwala Police had registered a case against PML-Q leader Wajahat Hussain,his son Musa Elahi and others under sections of the Pakistan Penal Code for attackingthe house of a local PML-N leader.