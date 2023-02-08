UrduPoint.com

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Grants Protective Bail To Musa Elahi Till Feb 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2023 | 07:43 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) grants protective bail to Musa Elahi till Feb 15

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted protective bail to Musa Elahi, son of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, till February 15 in a case of attacking a local PML-N leader's house in Gujrat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted protective bail to Musa Elahi, son of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, till February 15 in a case of attacking a local PML-N leader's house in Gujrat.

The single bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition filed by Musa Elahi for protective bail.

Musa Elahi along with his counsel appeared before the court at the start of proceedings.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that Gujrat police had registered a case against his client and others on charge of attacking the house of a local PML-N leader.

He submitted that the case had been registered with malafide intention. He submitted that the petitioner wanted to appear before the anti-terrorism court but it was feared that the police might arrest him. He pleaded with the court to grant protective bail to his client so he could appear before the court concerned.

The court, after hearing arguments of the petitioner's counsel, granted protective bail to Musa Elahi till February 15.

Karianwala Police had registered a case against PML-Q leader Wajahat Hussain,his son Musa Elahi and others under sections of the Pakistan Penal Code for attackingthe house of a local PML-N leader.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore High Court Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain Gujrat Saleem Sheikh February Muslim Court

Recent Stories

PM directs to expedite privatization process of Pu ..

PM directs to expedite privatization process of Public Sector Enterprises

15 minutes ago
 Yerevan Deems Necessary to Change Mutual Attitude ..

Yerevan Deems Necessary to Change Mutual Attitude of Turkish, Armenian Societies

16 minutes ago
 President asks ECP to give election date for elect ..

President asks ECP to give election date for elections in Punjab, KPK

28 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects construction progress on Ka ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects construction progress on Kalba University’s new buildin ..

29 minutes ago
 US Senator Menendez Greenlights Delivery of F-35 F ..

US Senator Menendez Greenlights Delivery of F-35 Fighter Jets to Greece

10 minutes ago
 Read Fest 2023 begins at GC University Lahore

Read Fest 2023 begins at GC University Lahore

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.