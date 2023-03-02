The Lahore High Court (LHC) grants protective bail to Farrukh Habib till Mar 8

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib till March 8, in a vandalism case registered by Islamabad police.

The division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition filed by the PTI leader for the protective bail. Farrukh Habib along with his counsel appeared before the bench during the proceedings.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel argued before the court that Ramna police had registered a case against the petitioner and others on charges of vandalism and forcefully entering Islamabad's judicial complex at the arrival of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

He submitted that it was a forged case whereas all allegations leveled against his client were baseless. He submitted that his client wanted to appear before the court concerned to prove his innocence but feared arrest. He pleaded with the court to grant protective bail to his client so he could appear before the court concerned.

Subsequently, the bench granted protective bail to Farrukh Habib till March 8 and ordered him to appear before the court concerned.