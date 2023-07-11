The Lahore High Court (LHC) grants protective bail to Imran Khan in 7 terrorism cases

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in seven terrorism cases registered in four cities, including Rawalpindi and Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in seven terrorism cases registered in four cities, including Rawalpindi and Gujranwala.

The division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the petitions filed by the PTI chairman for protective bail in the cases.

The PTI Chairman Imran Khan along with his counsel appeared before the bench. The counsel argued that the police had registered seven terrorism cases related to May-9 vandalism against his client in four cities. He submitted that his client wanted to appear before the relevant courts but feared arrest.

He pleaded with the court to grant protective bail to his client to enable him to appear before the relevant courts.

Earlier, the bench sustained an office objection to petitions filed by the PTI Chairman Imran Khan for pre-arrest interim bail in the said seven cases.

The LHC registrar office had questioned the maintainability of the petitions and said that the petitioner should approach the relevant courts for pre-arrest interim bails in the cases.

The bench took up the petitions as objection cases and sustained the objection after hearing arguments of petitioner's counsel.