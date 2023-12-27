Open Menu

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Grants Protective Bail To Mussarat Cheema

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2023 | 07:26 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted protective bail to former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mussarat Jamshed Cheema for five days in cases related to May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted protective bail to former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mussarat Jamshed Cheema for five days in cases related to May-9 violence.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the petition, filed by Mussarat Cheema.

Her counsel argued before the court that his client wanted to join the investigation of cases besides attending the scrutiny process of her nomination papers for general elections.

He pleaded with the court to grant bail as the police might arrest his client. At this, the court allowed the request and granted protective bail for five days to Mussarat Jamshed Cheema for five days.

