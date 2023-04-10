The Lahore High Court (LHC) hears petitions for removal of Imran Khan as PTI chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday heard a petition seeking directions to remove Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan as party chief.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the petitioner's counsel reserved its verdict for sometime on the question whether the matter should be forwarded to a single bench or full bench for hearing.

Later, the court directed to fix the petition before a single bench for hearing on April 12.

Justice Abid Hussain Chattha heard the petition filed by a citizen, Muhammad Junaid.

The petitioner had submitted that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified Imran Khan in Toshakhana case and he had no legal standing to continue as PTI chairman.

He submitted that he approached the ECP for removing Imran Khan from party's chairmanship but to no avail. He requested the court to issue directions for removing Imran Khan from the office of PTI chairman.

Meanwhile, Justice Anwaar Hussain also heard a petition seeking removal of Imran Khan as PTI chief.

The court heard the petition as an objection case after the LHC office put an objection, saying that the identical petition had been dismissed as withdrawn earlier.

The court, after hearing brief arguments of the petitioner-counsel, reserved its verdict.

Advocate Muhammad Afaq had filed the petition for removal of Imran Khan as PTI chief.