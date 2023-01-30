The Lahore High Court (LHC) issues notice to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on PTI plea for poll date in Punjab

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2023 | 07:38 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Punjab governor for February 3 on a petition, seeking directions for announcement of a date for holding elections in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Punjab governor for February 3 on a petition, seeking directions for announcement of a date for holding elections in the province.

Justice Jawad Hassan heard the petition, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) through its General Secretary Asad Umar.

At the start of the proceedings, PTI Counsel Barrister Ali Zafar argued that after dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, the governor had to announce the election date.

The court, addressing the PTI counsel, observed: "You have prayed for issuance of directions to the governor for announcing a date for elections. The governor did not sign the notification for dissolution of the assembly, after which it dissolved automatically and the elections should be held within 90 days", and directed the PTI counsel to implead the ECP as a party.

The PTI counsel compiled with the court directions and responded that the governor had to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities in response to a court query.

The court observed that the elections were to be held in 90 days, adding "we will find out who is going to hold it".

The PTI counsel submitted that whether the governor signs advice for dissolution of assembly or it dissolves automatically, the elections were to be held in 90 days.

To which, the court observed it was yet to be determined who would give the date for the elections.

An assistant attorney general submitted that the Federal government did not represent the governor, adding that it was a separate constitutional office, while responding to a court query.

The court observed that important law points had been raised through the petition and admitted it for hearing. The court issued notices to the respondents and sought reply till February 3. The court also sought assistance from attorney general for Pakistan and advocate general Punjab.

